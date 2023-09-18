BTMI taking culture to Cayman ahead of new route Loop Barbados

One month away from the start of the direct flight between Cayman Islands and Barbados and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) is drumming up even more interest still.

Taking Barbados culture to Cayman in a big way, the cuisine and culture of the Gem of the Caribbean will be on display for Caymanians to see and enjoy a taste of what will soon be one flight away.

The Cayman Airways service is to have its first flight on October 18, 2023.

The new route was first announced in July during a joint press conference between Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill, and Minister of Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands Kenneth Bryan.

This is the first direct, scheduled service between the two islands and ticket sales began in September. Chairman of BTMI Shelly Williams gave an update on some of the activities the BTMI is undertaking to promote the new service.

“Next week, we will be hosting a special launch event in the Cayman Islands to promote Barbados; especially the Barbados Food and Rum Festival which coincides with the inaugural flight from Barbados to Cayman. We will be inviting businesspersons, diaspora, and key travel and tourism agents and influencers who will sell destination Barbados,” she said.

At the activation, there will be one mixologist and two chefs from Barbados that will be present to give Caymanians a taste of what they can expect in October for the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

The Chairman added that they will be giving a door prize which is a trip to Barbados for one week for two guests, with accommodation at Courtyard by Marriot Barbados; and tickets onboard Cayman Airways inaugural flight.

She noted that the BTMI is working in conjunction with the diaspora on the ground to raise more awareness and excitement for the flight. This includes working with Honourary Consul for Barbados in the Cayman Islands, Juliette Gooding.

“The Barbadian diaspora in the Cayman Islands is large and there is a buzz on the ground as everyone prepares to welcome the start of this service in October. We have a mix of diaspora in the Cayman Islands and we are all ready for the possibilities that come along with this service such as introducing some of the Caymanian business partners and expats to the beautiful island of Barbados,” Gooding said.