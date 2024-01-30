BTMI signs multi-year partnership with PGA TOUR Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has announced a multi-year official marketing partnership with PGA TOUR.

The country’s tourism arm will be designated as an Official Tourism Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

The agreement, through 2027, will see Barbados tourism engage across the PGA TOUR landscape, including through digital activations and creative content as well as at PGA TOUR tournaments. The partnership will showcase Barbados as a world-class destination for business, recreation and leisure.

“We are pleased to welcome Barbados Tourism into our PGA TOUR family as an Official Marketing Partner and introduce our players and fans to this country’s rich culture,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “Some of the best golf courses in the Caribbean call Barbados home, and we look forward to showcasing the island as a premier tourist destination to our fanbase.”

The island is home to seven world-class courses, including Westmoreland, Apes Hill, Barbados Golf Club, Rockley Golf Club, Sandy Lane Old Nine, Sandy Lane Country Club and Sandy Lane Green Monkey Golf Course.

These golf courses will be at the centre of our marketing efforts at various PGA Tour events.

Barbados previously hosted the World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup in December 2006 at Sandy Lane Resort. Germany’s team of Bernhard Langer and Marcel Siem defeated the Scottish duo of Colin Montgomerie and Marc Warren on the first playoff hole to win the tournament’s 52nd overall playing.

“We are proud to be the first island within the Eastern Caribbean to have this type of partnership with the PGA TOUR brand,” said Shelly Williams, chair, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to show the world that Barbados is a prime luxury sporting destination. I am confident that this high-level partnership will align the destination’s profile with global fans and sports enthusiasts through the prestigious platform of professional golf.”

Williams added that this partnership will further connect Barbados with the highest-valued business and leisure audience in global sports, which will have increased economic benefits for the island’s tourism industry.