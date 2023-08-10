BTMI looking for a new CEO after Thraenhart leaves Loop Barbados

Dr Jens Thraenhart is no longer the chief executive officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

In a media release on Thursday, BTMI Board of Directors announced that they mutually decided to part ways with the former CEO effective July 14.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shelly Williams, thanked Thraenhart for his service, saying:

“We have reviewed the BTMI’s business and operations and strategy going forward and we have agreed that the BTMI needs to go in a different direction to ensure the growth of Barbados tourism.”

“According to the Central Bank, tourism continues to drive the economy in Barbados, through employment and generating business. Our focus is on making sure we deliver growth by looking at new and emerging markets, increasing airlift and cruise business, and all of the ways that will allow Barbadians to see the financial returns from tourism.”

A search for a new CEO will be conducted. In the interim, chief financial officer, Craig Hinds will act as the CEO until a replacement is found.