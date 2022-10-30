BTMI head: Barbados is more than its beaches Loop Barbados

Barbados is more than its beaches and the international media partners invited to the Food and Rum festival were encouraged to showcase the island “in a different light”.

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) Dr Jens Thraenhart made this appeal while addressing a host of media partners on Wednesday, October 26 at the Food and Rum Festival welcome reception.

“I think why this Food and Rum Festival is so important is because it shows what Barbados is, and it’s not just about the beach, it’s actually more than the beaches, and I think in the end it’s about the culture, it’s about diverse experiences and it’s also about the rum and the food behind it,” Thraenhart said.

He went on to speak on key points as to why the revived festival was significant which included 3 I-s: innovation, inclusivity and inspiration. Thraenhart highlighted the food accelerator programme which encourages innovation among small businesses and the inclusivity approach of the BTMI to ensure sustainability. He highlighted Barbados’ inclusion in a new global documentary on sustainability with the island being one of only 10 destinations in the world.

“We want to inspire the world to think of Barbados in a different light and make sure the stories that we are creating here are being told. So, these are the stories that we need to tell and you as media coming all the way from all over the world are the storytellers. So, you’re the ones that have to ignite the spark and make sure that the world sees Barbados in a different light because we came out of a very difficult period,” the BTMI head stated.

Dr Thraenhart stated that he was looking forward to seeing and reading all about Barbados and thanked the media that attended the event.