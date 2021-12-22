BTMI giving back this Christmas | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) is literally carrying Christmas to communities this season with its “Christmas Caravan Nights”.

The Christmas initiative is the gift that keeps on giving.

The seasonal initiative is intended to spread the love and joy synonymous with the December holiday after many have endured a long 22 months of COVID-19 fatigue.

Speaking last night during the second production onboard the caravan in Trents, St James, BTMI’s Chief Product Development Officer Marsha Alleyne explained the Coca Cola-sponsored undertaking is “the gift that keeps on giving”.

“The reason we are doing this is [because] we know the last 22 months have been very difficult for us here on island. We have gone through various different things, not just a pandemic but went through the ash, a freak storm, a hurricane, the first hurricane in over 60 years and it has been a very difficult 22 months. And so, at the BTMI we thought it would be important to spend some time to give thanks but to also celebrate you the Barbadian people who are so resilient and who make up the tourism product,” she stated.

She stated that the island’s 48 per cent repeat clientele rate was primarily because of Barbadians who represented the most important product the country had to offer.

In addition to spreading Christmas cheer, the Christmas Caravan was also conceptualised to showcase the rich talent throughout the island and included both new and seasoned artistes from throughout the island.

The BTMI initiative also recognised what Alleyne termed “tourism stalwarts” which were those who had made invaluable contributions to the tourism product.

“The tourism industry has been one of the most affected over the last 22 months and a lot of our tourism stalwarts would have lost their jobs and would have been working on reduced wages and things like that and so, while we can’t give all, we thought we would choose a few persons to honour who had a rough time over the last couple of months,” Alleyne said.

Honoured on the night were Philmore Armstrong and Clermont Vaughn.

Armstrong was a retired taxi driver with over 40 years of service in the industry. His token of appreciation was received by Kenmore Bryant. Vaughn, also a taxi driver, has been in the industry for over 35 years.

The baskets and vouchers given were sponsored both by Coca Cola and the BTMI.