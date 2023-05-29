BTMI continues to push Destination Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) continues to align itself with strategic partners in the industry as it markets the island as a prime Caribbean destination.

And while it played a “minimal” role in Caribbean Airlines Welcome Home campaign last Friday, BTMI’s Director of Latin America, the Caribbean and Sports, Corey Garrett extended “kudos” to the airline for a well-executed launch.

“[A] very well-done execution. Kudos must of course go to the Caribbean Airlines team because it was their full plan and their marketing plan and we just played a small role in supporting it,” he told the media after the launch.

Garrett, whose role includes responsibility for Destination Marketing within the Caribbean, outlined that, like many of the regional carriers, Caribbean Airlines remains in collaborative discussions with the BTMI and their most recent launch in Barbados is part of their entire marketing strategy.

“Over the last couple months, starting in Trinidad…they would have launched what is now called their ‘Welcome Home’ campaign just to sensitise persons and to make them more aware [and] connect with the Caribbean people,” he stated.

Patrons were greeted by percussion band Iza Vybe

Although Garett highlighted that BTMI’s role in Friday’s launch was quite “minimal” he stated that it was very strategic of the Airline to “connect with the Barbadian public” especially as Crop Over gets underway and with the Food and Rum Festival to follow shortly.

He went on to suggests that as one of its aviation partners, the BTMI remains committed to continuing their working relationship with the airline to both raise the profile of the island and facilitate easier inter-regional travel.

“Once again this is putting visibility on Destination Barbados, raising the profile and showing how we continue to work with the air carriers. We are committed and continually working with the carriers in the Caribbean to promote, market and work best to get packages, pricing etc out there so persons can really move in the region.” Garett said.

Stating that since regional travel is one of Prime Minister’s Mia Mottley’s priorities, it also “falls very high” on the BTMI’s mandate, Garrett insisted that they continue to form strategic alliances and take advantage of opportunities for strategic positioning for the island.

“We are using Barbados as a hub. Caribbean Airlines, Air Antilles, InterCaribbean, all of these airlines have hubbed at some point, if not currently, their aircraft in Barbados and that is another strategic positioning for the destination,” he added.