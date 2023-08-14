BTMI comes in for high praise for Visit Barbados Derby Loop Barbados

Liaison for the Barbados Turf Club, Mohommed Mohamad, is very happy that the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has put its support behind horseracing and in a very tangible way.

Orchestrating the Visit Barbados Derby for Emancipation Day, Mohamad told Loop that it was great to see that the BTMI followed through on its word after having visited the Garrison Savannah previously.

He said:

“BTMI has really come onboard well. They came here and visited us on Midsummer Day and they liked what they saw and here they are, sponsoring the Derby.

“…BTMI, thank you, and you have done well again.”

Moreover, he said he hopes that this now means horseracing can no longer be sidelined or underestimated as a tourist attraction, especially as the one sport which happens year-round.

“And as I always say, not beating up or bashing any other sports, but horseracing, year in and year out brings tourists to racing. Most other sports only do it on a seasoned time. Horseracing, you can come any day and tourists are here to enjoy racing.”

And he stressed that horseracing does not only bring tourists to the Savannah but he said that through the grooms, ‘Barbados/Bajan seahorses’ are a unique attraction on their own too.

He said:

“You can go to the beach any given Sunday morning and you can see any amount of tourists just watching the horses swim, taking photos with them. It’s a big, big attraction for tourism.”

Mohamad was also a big winner on Derby Day 2023, winning Race 4, renamed and rebranded by BTMI as the St Lawrence Gallop. Asked, how he felt about the Derby Day race names, he said it was okay with him, as he believes that sponsors should be given that luxury, to put their true stamp on the event.