BTMI carving sports tourism niche Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) aims to expand and further develop the sporting industry as part of its mission to diversify Barbados’ tourism product.

This was revealed by Chairman of the BTMI, Shelly Williams, as she addressed those gathered at the Barbados Yacht Club on Bay Street for the closing awards ceremony for Barbados Sailing Week 2024.

“Barbados is on the global map that shows the world that the island has a diverse set of sporting experiences to offer. Our mission is to continue to position this destination in the way we will attract different types of tourists to this island, and different age groups as well,” Williams said.

She pointed out that sports tourism is an important niche for the island, and that as the profile of Barbadian visitors continues to evolve, this type of tourism expands with each passing year.

Historically, the island was seen as the vacation spot for sea, sand and sun but Williams noted that visitors are now drawn by the diversity of activities offered on the island, including Barbados Sailing Week, the Run Barbados Marathon, Crop Over and the Food and Rum Festival.

“You would have heard us mention several times of how BTMI is getting involved more into sports tourism and driving our business through this…We are on track and quickly becoming recognised as a destination more than sun, sea and sand. We are staging successful international sporting events, such as this one [Barbados Sailing Week],” the BTMI Chair stated.

Some of the awards presented to participants of Barbados Sailing Week at the closing ceremony

Williams insisted that the marriage of Barbadian culture and sports continues to work advantageously for the island in developing beach culture as well. This was evident as more beachside restaurants were established and the number of beach-related activities increased.

“We are working on implementing strategies to support our efforts and draw mass crowds to Barbados. Our beautiful beaches offer us a unique advantage and it comes through our watersports, as we look further to develop our particular beach culture. The fusion of Barbados sailing and culture is what sets this Sailing Week apart from all the other racing experiences. This year we introduced the Visit Barbados Sailing and the Boardwalk experience…we are continuing to grow this event by adding new things. This event gave spectators a unique vantage point…and being entertained by the giants of Barbados’ entertainment,” she said.

While lauding Mount Gay for their 30-year partnership, Williams also thanked the sponsor for their collaboration in the Sailing Week and BTMI teams for making the first major sporting event of 2024 a success.