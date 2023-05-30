BTI announces new dates and venue for job fair Loop Barbados

BTI announces new dates and venue for job fair
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc.( BTI) wishes to inform the public of the new venue and new dates for the Job Recruitment Fair which was previously advertised for the digitization of Barbados’ historical paper records.

Please disregard any previous advertisements.

The Job Fair will now be held at the Queen’s Park Daphne Joseph-Hackett Theatre on June 7, 8, and 9, 2023 from 8 am to 4 pm with the last appointment being 3 pm.

Please see press or visit the Barbados Tourism Investment Inc’s Facebook and Instagram pages for details.

Should you need need further clarification kindly whatsapp your questions to 836-4629 .

The BTI apologizes for any inconvenience that these changes may cause and look forward to your participation .

