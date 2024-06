The Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) is advising persons that their office will be closed from Tuesday, June 25, to Thursday, June 27.

In a statement made yesterday, Tuesday, June 25, the BTFL said that the closure was due to an environmental issue.

During this period, the BTFL assured that their team will be working remotely from home and in the field to ensure that their services continue with mininal disruption.