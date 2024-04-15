BTFL offers manufacturers opportunity to enhance their skills Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
BTFL offers manufacturers opportunity to enhance their skills Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away

Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes

TBPS investigates reports; no suspicious activity or plane crash

Cancelations! Infinity on the Beach to close doors

BAM President Jason Thompson: Don’t ‘knock’ new route

New Grand Kadooment route going into new Kensington Oval

BIDAcademy launches podcast to analyse inequality in the region

BLPC responds – Vehicular incident causes electrical outage

Woodbourne residents warned gas fumes may escape

Monday Apr 15

26°C
Barbados News

Registration closes this Wednesday, April 17.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) is offering manufacturers seeking to expand their businesses into local and regional markets, the opportunity to undergo intensive training, which will give them the necessary skills to assist in doing so.

The Manufest Manufacturing Incubator Programme targets manufacturers looking to scale up their businesses in product and business development, while enhancing managerial skills.

Eligible sectors include Beauty, Health and Wellness, Food and Beverage, and Wine and Spirits. Some of the topics to be discussed during the training are Manufacturing Quality Standards, Public Speaking and Presentation Skills, Business Model Canvas, Costing and Pricing, Marketing and Sales, and Inventory Management.

An official at the BTFL said the Manufest Programme presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to enhance their skills, expand their market reach, and elevate their businesses in the competitive landscape.

In outlining the benefits to participants, the BTFL’s spokesperson listed them as including:

Product testing by Government Analytical Services.Graphic design services for labelling and packaging design, or improvements to existing labelling and packaging design to meet industry standards.Industry insights from sector specialists in Beauty, Health and Wellness, Food and Beverage, and Wine and Spirits.Participation opportunities at trade shows, expos, and product showcases, with the objective of building brand awareness and securing shelf space in various retail outlets.Enrolment in Export Barbados’ Voyager Academy.

To register, interested persons are asked to visit the BTFL’s Instagram page @barbadostrustfundltd, click on the link in bio and fill out the “Manufest Participant Registration Form”. The deadline for registration is this Wednesday, April 17.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

Related Articles

Sport

September 11, 2016 08:05 PM

Sport

September 7, 2016 06:04 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

St James Post Office reopened

Caribbean News

L’Oréal Caribe, UNESCO seek to recognise C’bean female researchers

Barbados News

BTFL offers manufacturers opportunity to enhance their skills

More From

Community

Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes

See also

His funeral takes place this Wednesday, April 17.

Caribbean News

Barbadian man stands trial for conspiracy to murder

Phone data records show continuous communication with the alleged contract killer

Barbados News

Search on: Police circulating photo of Person of Interest

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters

Barbados News

Cancelations! Infinity on the Beach to close doors

“We deeply regret that we will not be able to honour your bookings past this date.”

Barbados News

Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away

He passed away at age 71

Barbados News

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Warrens, St Michael, Oistins and Christ Church polyclinics will be replaced.