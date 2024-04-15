BTFL offers manufacturers opportunity to enhance their skills Loop Barbados

The Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) is offering manufacturers seeking to expand their businesses into local and regional markets, the opportunity to undergo intensive training, which will give them the necessary skills to assist in doing so.

The Manufest Manufacturing Incubator Programme targets manufacturers looking to scale up their businesses in product and business development, while enhancing managerial skills.

Eligible sectors include Beauty, Health and Wellness, Food and Beverage, and Wine and Spirits. Some of the topics to be discussed during the training are Manufacturing Quality Standards, Public Speaking and Presentation Skills, Business Model Canvas, Costing and Pricing, Marketing and Sales, and Inventory Management.

An official at the BTFL said the Manufest Programme presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to enhance their skills, expand their market reach, and elevate their businesses in the competitive landscape.

In outlining the benefits to participants, the BTFL’s spokesperson listed them as including:

Product testing by Government Analytical Services.Graphic design services for labelling and packaging design, or improvements to existing labelling and packaging design to meet industry standards.Industry insights from sector specialists in Beauty, Health and Wellness, Food and Beverage, and Wine and Spirits.Participation opportunities at trade shows, expos, and product showcases, with the objective of building brand awareness and securing shelf space in various retail outlets.Enrolment in Export Barbados’ Voyager Academy.

To register, interested persons are asked to visit the BTFL’s Instagram page @barbadostrustfundltd, click on the link in bio and fill out the “Manufest Participant Registration Form”. The deadline for registration is this Wednesday, April 17.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).