BSTU thinks school drills are necessary Loop Barbados

One of the island’s largest teacher unions has thrown its support behind the recent school lockdown drill and its president wants these simulations to be incorporated islandwide but with all the necessary steps taken.

Recognising the violence infiltrating the school system, President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) Mary-Ann Redman, believes that intruder simulations are necessary.

Redman was speaking at Thursday’s press conference at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, when she expressed that the BSTU was “happy” steps are being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff on school compounds.

“At the same Springer Memorial School, about five years ago, there was an intruder on the school [premises] with a gun. Last academic year, there was the sexual assault of a student at another school. This school year, on September 18th, at the same Springer Memorial School there was the breaching of the deputy principal’s office by a parent and the blocking of the door to prevent the deputy principal and others who were in that office from escaping the room while they were threatened by that parent.

“On Tuesday, one of my members called from a secondary school in St Philip where she too was assaulted by a parent. This has nothing to do with the number of students on a daily basis that enter our school compounds with weapons, the number of students who are abusing drugs and may have weapons and so these types of exercises are equally important,” the BSTU president stressed.

Noting there has been heavy criticism of intruder simulations and the fallout of yesterday’s drill at Springer Memorial, Redman contended that lessons were learnt for principals to better prepare in the future.

“The union hopes that in moving forward, the lessons learnt will be applied across the board in all future exercises and we stand ready and willing in any way to assist any school as we move forward in trying to secure the safety and wellbeing of users of school plants,” she said.

Redman also added: “It is the Union’s hope that people understand the necessity for these drills. These drills are important to the school compound, especially at the secondary level. With many schools over 1,000 students, it has become increasingly important and difficult at the same time, to safeguard the wellbeing of users of the plant.

“It is important to have these types of drills to properly prepare persons on the plant in the event of either natural disasters or manmade hazards. This is something that this Union has been asking for for many years, so we are very happy that they are actually happening.”