BSTU distances self from qualifications scandal Loop Barbados

The Barbados Secondary Teachers Union (BSTU) has denied any involvement in a qualifications scandal with a teacher at a southern secondary school.

A letter circulated on social media on Thursday, from the legal counsel representing a group of concerned parents, questioned the credentials of the Mathematics and Chemistry teacher.

The leaked document, dated May 18, addressed to the Chief Education Officer, President of the BSTU, and chairman of the school board, reports the teacher falsified his qualifications, claiming that he obtained a Bachelor’s in Microbiology at the University of West Indies Mona Campus in Jamaica, with First Class Honours, a degree in Genetics and Pathology from the University of Toronto, and CXC General Proficiency Grade 1 in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and French, and Grade 2 in English A.

The attorney referred to enclosed correspondence from both universities, which said that the transcripts do not match the records of the individual. The lawyer also queried whether the teacher really did attend Clarendon College in Jamaica.

“It is important to note that misrepresentation of one’s academic qualifications can have serious consequences in Barbados and can lead to criminal charges under the Fraud Act 1982. Additionally, it can undermine the trust and confidence that students and parents have in the education system,” said the legal counsel in the letter.

The letter also indicated that the teacher’s competency was also previously called into question during his tenure at a religious-based private school.

Speaking to Loop News, president of the BSTU Mary-Ann Redman, refuted rumours that the teacher – who was previously elected into the union’s executive – was dismissed from his BSTU post due to his qualifications being shrouded in controversy.

“There is something saying that he was forced to resign from his position on the committee of the BSTU because I asked for his credentials and qualifications and they were false and then he was forced to resign – none of which is true.”

Reports from local media outlets indicate that the Ministry of Education is investigating the matter. However, Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw could not be reached for a comment.