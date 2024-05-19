BSA return to Division One after 16th league defeat in the Premiership Loop Barbados

Ellerton SC can safely say they will be in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League in 2025, however the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) will return to Division One.

Both team’s fate were confirmed last Thursday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, as Ellerton handed BSA their 16th defeat of the season, edging the recently promoted outfit 1-0.

The lone goal was scored by Rashad Jules who scored in the 36th minute from the penalty spot. His eighth goal in three matches.

Jules crossed the ball along the six-yard box for Shane Codrington to slot home, but he was illegally impeded by a BSA defender, and referee Adrian Goddard pointed to the spot.

After an unconventional poor run by the St George representatives, they have gone on a three- game unbeaten run which has pulled them away from the unfamiliar relegation arena.

In the opening game, fellow promoted club, Kickstart Rush continued their impressive debut season, when they defeated Wotton 3-1.

Nathan McCollin sent Kickstart Rush ahead in the 21st after some unselfish play by Sachin Cox who had the goal at his mercy but passed the ball to the unmarked McCollin, to convert from six yards out.

Substitute Ramon Griffith scored for Wotton in the 56th minute, but Kickstart Rush introduced a substitute as well, in Carl Hinkson and he scored two goals, in the 70th and 90th minutes, to take Kickstart Rush to 30 points and third position in the league.