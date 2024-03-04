BSA Premier League woes continue Loop Barbados

The Barbados Soccer Academy’s (BSA) wait for their first win of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League have been extended.

Following the recent round of matches held last Sunday night at the Speighstown playing field, the 2023 Division 1 champions were defeated 1-0 by Wotton FC.

Playing in the opening encounter of the double header fixture, BSA fell to their sixth consecutive defeat in as many matches.

Wotton almost handed the new boys their first set of points, however Khalil Gill scored the game’s lone goal in the 66th minute to take the three points back to the south.

Ellerton FC and Empire SC played to a 1-1 draw in the feature match of the evening.

Ellerton took the lead through Shane Hermas in the 42nd minute, but former youth national forward Zuhri Morris converted from the penalty spot in the 94th minute, to share the spoils between the “Blues” and the St George representatives.