Brunch De Noel delivers an unforgettable New Year’s experience Loop Barbados

Brunch De Noel seemed the event of choice for several patrons as 2024 unfolded.

For the third year running, the New Year’s Day fete paired great cuisine with great entertainment to offer attendees an unforgettable experience.

With an evening’s spread prepared by New York-based international chef Elvis Inniss, the menu was adapted to reflect the festive season – offering ‘sleigh rides’, which represented the starches; ‘noel roasts’ which were the protein selections and ‘mistletoe munchies’ for the mouthwatering desserts on offer. There were similarly delectable hors d’oeurves options during the food-inclusive fete. The two erected bars also ensured patrons had access to free-flowing delights, inclusive of signature cocktails, throughout the eight-hour-long event.

Many choose to capture their moments next to the beautifully branded backdrop on site or instead opted for a more animated experience with friends, taking full advantage of the 360-video booth provided. On the night, it was clear that the ladies did not come to play in their colourful clothing choices while the men were not to be outdone with their own impressive ensembles.

Co-host of the event Jermaine ‘Coopa Dan’ Gittens’ told Loop Entertainment that he and fellow host Ryan ‘DJ Menace’ Davis, received rave reviews after this year’s event.

“The response to this one has been the biggest so far and the reviews have been great,” Gittens shared.

While admitting that wearing the hat of producer and entertainer can prove challenging, he revealed that the duo remained committed to continual improvement and ensuring that patrons are always satisfied.

“It’s always about improving and giving your patrons the best experience,” the co-host insisted, adding: “Of course, you never could please everybody and as a promoter you also have to know that things can always be better.”

On the night, several deejays kept the tunes flowing and the vibes up before the live entertainment took to the stage. Coopa Dan and Shaquille got the ball rolling, pairing up for their collab Same One as well as delivering some of their own hits like Get Short and Darling, respectively.

Dynamic duo Leadpipe and Saddis were welcomed with shouts of excitement and patrons exuberantly sang along to almost all their hits during their set which included crowd favourites like Ah Feeling, Blaze It Up and 2024- hit Brain Freeze. Grateful Co joined their set to deliver hits of his own, with the ladies paying apt attention to his waistline movements as he belted Trouble, Location and Centre.

However, when ‘De General’, Edwin Yearwood hit the stage, the screams got louder and the ladies drew closer. Patrons were treated to a mini-Krosfyah concert as Yearwood proved why he was still the soca general. Pump Me Up, Yardie, Crank It and Chrissening were but a few of the favourites Yearwood delivered before closing out his set with the well-loved Sak Pase.

The Barbados Museum seemed a fitting home for Brunch De Noel, as for the second consecutive year there the fete has made its mark on the entertainment scene. Co-producer Gittens promised patrons that they could look forward to even more in the future, teasing: “There definitely will be improvements in the next years to come.”