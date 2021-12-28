BRSA demands uninsured motorists be held responsible | Loop Barbados

The heads of the Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) are calling on authorities to implement uninsured motorist coverage legislation for victims of vehicular accidents.

Speaking to the media during a press conference, BRSA President, Sharmane Roland-Bowen highlighted “some form of compensation” should be allotted from the assailant.

Roland-Bowen emphasised that too often insured motorists fell victim to non-payment due to insurance companies not facilitating coverage or shirking on taking liability.

“You might be a law-abiding citizen, you pay your road taxes through the gas pump, you pay your insurance sometimes upfront and still when something happens you do not have a strong backing.

“Because some of us trying to save a dollar, we go through smaller broker companies because we have been told that they search around for the best deal to get you the lowest rate but …almost if not all insurance companies, they allow you to pay your insurance premiums in installments so it would not be as big a burden for us to save a $100 or $200 or $300 and when the time comes you get into an accident and some persons hit it us, we are not covered.”

Noting cases where persons have gotten into accidents with uninsured vehicles and cases of hit and runs, Roland-Bowen called for a review by insurance companies.

“You get people [that] hit and run. Victims their vehicles are hit and because these people know that they don’t have insurance, they don’t stay around. They just run so I mean this insurance really needs to be looked at.”

BRSA Vice President, John Herbert, who also works in the insurance sector expressed optimism that the high prevalence of uninsured vehicles will be addressed in 2020 with Government’s plan to roll out “electronic tagging systems” at specific points along the island’s highly trafficked roads.

He stressed that these issues were “open secrets in Barbados that has gone on over the years and nobody has really done anything about it”.

“The Government has an initiative where they are setting up these electronic stations where the vehicles will be tagged …where whether you pass through these tags, they will be able to confirm whether or not you have insurance or whether the vehicle is registered and the road tax is paid.

“If the government can get that up and running it should eliminate off the roads all vehicles that are driving around without insurance, all the motorcycles of those people that are causing problems. . . . The real objective is to get the uninsured vehicles off the road because they are a hazard to the law-abiding citizens and to the innocent bystander.”