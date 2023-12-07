Browne back on wanted list for a third time Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public once again in locating Hainsley Dacosta Browne.

The 43 year-old, also known as ‘Carson Browne’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Browne was previously subject of a wanted bulletin in 2021 and 2015.

He was a fugitive between 2015 and 2017, accused for scamming elderly victims out of approximately USD $130,000. He was caught in South Carolina in 2017 after a two-year joint investigation with the Diplomatic Security Service’s Regional Security Office at the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, and the Barbados Police Service.

Browne, whose last known addresses are Drax Hall Greens, St George and 3rd Avenue Bibby’s Lane, St Michael, is approximately five feet six (5’ 6”) inches tall, of a dark complexion and is medium built.

He has two (2) gold caps with a design of a heart on his top front teeth and on his bottom left front tooth is gold plated.

Additionally he has tattoos in the form of the words ‘outlaw’ and ‘AKA’ on his left arm.

Hainsley Dacosta Browne is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Hainsley Dacosta Browne, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at Telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.