Brittons Hill FC take open day win versus Empire SC Loop Barbados

Brittons Hill FC earned the first victory in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League post-COVID era.

Last night at the BFA Wildey Turf the Valery lads edged a 1-0 victory against Empire SC in a keenly contested encounter.

As expected with most season-openers, both teams were cautious and often unsure of their actions, particularly in possession.

There was nothing to separate the two teams in performance or score line, up to the interval.

However, in the most ironic fashion, Empire SC cricketer Corey Hoyte, gave Brittons Hill that opening goal in the 70th minute and that is all Brittons Hill needed to secure a well-deserved victory over the “Blues”.

In the second match of the evening, Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and Ellerton SC played to a 1-1 draw.

Ellerton FC’s Roshon “Speedy” Gittens (yellow) protects the ball from Claytons Kola Tonic captain Carl Joseph

The Dames should have secured all three points, however national U20 captain Kevon Lucas, missed a crucial second half penalty.

Notre Dame took the lead in the 16th minute, when Zeco Edmee converted from the penalty spot.

Ellerton replied 60 seconds later, through captain Shakille Belle; handing new acquisition Rashad Jules his first assist in the process.

The Bayland boys had the perfect opportunity to claim an opening day victory when referee Adrian Goddard awarded a penalty, after defender Romelle Burges tripped Dames’ forward Carl Joseph inside the penalty area.

Lucas stepped up confidently but was brilliantly denied by a powerful right arm from the ever-dependable Jamar Brewster.

The managers of both teams shared opposite sentiments to the result.

Notre Dame’s David Ward, believes it was the rightful result, even though they missed a golden opportunity to grab all of the points.

Ward said he recognizes that the failed penalty kick cost him three points but it’s a decision the team has to live with.

“That was the decision of the players out there.

In my opinion, I believe the one, who went first and scored, should’ve gone with the second, but he made the decision to give it to Kevin [Lucas] and we had confidence he would score.

So, we go back to the drawing board, get some more practice and be better next time”, said Ward.

Ellerton’s manager Corey “Beenie Man” Barrow, believe his team’s dominance in possession and opportunities, should have translated to a victory, but the heroics of goalkeeper Shakib Kellman was the difference between the result.

“We should’ve come away with three points., we dominated the game.

I want to say kudos to the Notre Dame keeper who produced some brilliant saves.”