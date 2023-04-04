Brittons Hill edge Paradise in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

A brace from captain Rommell Bynoe saw Brittons Hill FC regain second place in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

The Valery lads had a sea-saw encounter with Dover Market Paradise FC, which saw them edge the southern representatives 4-3 last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Playing in the opening match of the evening, Brittons Hill needed to respond from their last match result, where they were dismissed by table leaders Weymouth Wales 3-0.

While Paradise FC wanted to follow up their consecutive victories against Ellerton FC and Abraham’s United Silver Sands, and continue their climb up the table.

Brittons Hill FC forward Corey Hoyte assisted two of the four goals versus Paradise FC.

Bynoe handed Brittons Hill an early lead, when he received a pass from the midfield, and coolly slotted his right foot effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal in the 4th minute.

Brittons Hill had an opportunity to double their lead in the 27th minute, but Corey Hoyte blasted his penalty kick high above the crossbar.

Paradise’s ever dependable skipper, Armando “Sugar” Lashley tied the score in the 35th minute, with a fine solo effort.

Lashley picked up the ball from just inside the opponent’s half, dribbled by four defenders and passed the ball beyond the on-rushing Shaquille Frank in goal.

Kendolph Lewis restored Brittons Hill lead in the 49th minute when his left footed shot from just outside of the penalty area caught goalkeeper Jason Boxhill off his line, and the ball went over his head and into the left corner of the goal.

Bynoe provided further daylight between the two teams when he slotted home from close range, after receiving a cross from the right from Hoyte.

Paradise FC captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley scored twice but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Renaldo Trim reduced Brittons Hill’s lead to one goal when he scored for Paradise in the 54th minute, to make the score 3-2.

Ray Francis scored Brittons Hill’s fourth goal in the 61st minute, this time Bynoe being the provider as he went around his marker and passed the ball to the unmarked Francis who had the easiest of opportunities form six yards.

Lashley scored Paradise’s third goal in the 93rd minute.