Brittons Hill blank Deacons 6-0 in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Brittons Hill FC placed a firm grip on second position in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League with a convincing victory last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The Valery lads dismissed Deacons FC 6-0 and moved onto 32 points from their 15 matches, while Deacons remain in the relegation zone with 14 points from a similar number of games played.

Corey Hoyte was the chief destroyer for Brittons Hill, as he netted a hat-trick on the evening.

Hoyte converted in the 12th, 43rd and 76th minutes. His first goal came from the right side of the penalty area, drilling a hard, low shot into the far corner.

The second goal was one of class as he was played through one-on-one against Deacons’ goalkeeper Kevon Allsopp, and gracefully passed the ball into the left corner of the goal.

Hoyte would secure his third goal of the match with a simple tap-in from close range.

Ray Francis added to the score card in the 21st minute, with an excellent goal from the top of the penalty area.

Rommell Bynoe (77th) and Terrance Coppin (80th) completed the goal rout for Brittons Hill and added further agony to the Deacons camp, as they fight to defeat demotion.