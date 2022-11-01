British personality Miquita Oliver rocks first Sheena Rose dress in UK Loop Barbados

Sheena Rose is now two for two as her first two self-made, self-designed dresses make a splash in the fashion world.

Her first design and piece, was worn in the United Kingdom by British personality Miquita Oliver. This happened fairly quietly considering the huge achievement in the grand scheme of things. Oliver wore the Sheena Rose design in the United Kingdom to the British Fashion Awards hosted by the British Fashion Council.

Oliver said that how she came to own the design was very much a thing of fate almost and therefore, she promised Rose that whenever she donned the dress it would be for a huge night which would garner her much attention.

And she definitely delivered on her promise.

Olive captioned a photo of herself in the pink ensemble at the BFAs saying:

“This dress was something SPECIAL.I discovered it in Barbados whilst filming with my mother for our new tv show that is COMING SOON!! for the BBC.The artist was called @sheenaroseinc and she had never made a dress before.I promised her I’d wear it to something Big and special and I DID. It was a complete honour to support a young caribbean woman and on the day BARBADOS GAINED INDEPENDENCE!!! and take her creation to #britishfashionawardsWe got @make_nu to do what they do and make it all nice and tight in the right places.And I worked with my babylove @charlotte__roberts on the night who managed to find emerald diamond earrings from our new friend Daryl at GRAYS ANTIQUES. YES DARYL.And I got to spend the night with my best friend lily. And Grimmy and meeesh ?”

Then this month, Sheena wrote her name once more on Barbados’ history pages capturing the an award for Culture at the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) 83rd Annual Conference. On October 20, she shared the big news – “The Prime Minister @mamottley and the National Council @culturebarbados nominated me for an award for Culture!!!!! Of course I accept it and I am so so sooo HONORED!!!!!!!”

Sheena walked the red carpet at the Annual Conference last weekend while wearing her own design.

On Instagram, she posted a collage photo of herself and Miquita. She captioned it: “On the right @miquitaoliver at the British Fashion Council, The Fashion Award Show and I on the right holding my award for Culture at the BLP 83rd Annual Conference!!! I am proud that I created these two dresses, teaching myself how to make clothes. I am ready to dive into the fashion world and design world. Watch me now!”

At the Annual Conference, Rose was enveloped in a big hug by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and congratulated by guest, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Sheena Rose’s company, Sheena Rose Inc turned three last month, September 2022.