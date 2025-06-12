British passenger in seat 11A survives India plane crash, reports say

A man survived the Air India crash that killed at least 200 people, a police chief has told an Indian news agency.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told ANI there was one survivor who was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787-8 flight.

The flight manifest shared by authorities said the passenger in that seat was British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Indian media said they had spoken toMr Ramesh in hospital and reported him saying: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

Indian media said he shared his boarding pass which showed his name and seat number.

Commissioner Malik told ANI the survivor “has been in the hospital and is under treatment”.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on the Gatwick Airport-boundflight, Air India said.

The plane crashed into accommodation used by doctors less than a minute after take-off.

In a statement the King and Queen said they were “desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning”.

“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arranged crisis teams in India and the UK.

He told the Commons: “We know that British nationals were on board and I can confirm that the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) is working urgently with local authorities to support British nationals and their families, and has stood up a crisis team in both Delhi and in London.” (BBC News)