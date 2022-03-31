British lawyer rows to Barbados, breaking world record | Loop Barbados

Barbados may make it into the Guinness World Records thanks to London-based lawyer Victoria Evans.

The 35-year-old rowed solo across the Atlantic Ocean arriving on the island on March 24, at approximately 5 am.

She commenced her journey at Tenerife, Canary Islands on February 11 and rowed into Port St Charles, Barbados, just before 5 am on Thursday. The current Guinness World Record for this title is 49 days, 7 hours and 15 minutes but Evans completed her journey in 40 days and 19 hours.

A media welcome was hosted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) on Saturday, March 26. Present were BTMI’s Chief Executive Officer, Jens Thraenhart, BTMI’s Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Corey Garrett as well as Director and Chair of Women in Sport Commission Ytannia Wiggins.

Speaking during the welcome, Evans expressed her relief at having completed the journey.

“I felt very relieved. I think that’s been the overriding feeling since I finished. I’ve achieved my goal [and] four years of hard work is complete.”

She further explained how she felt having accomplished such a feat.

“I think when I set off on this process and decided to take on the challenge of this magnitude, I could never have imagined what it would turn into as a project and how many people wanted to help and be involved. You couldn’t take on something like this without the kind-hearted nature of people and their donations, their time, their resources or their support. I might be a solo rower but these events are very much built on the shoulders of so many and you are a part of that,” she stated.

The initiative was undertaken in partnership with the UK Charity: Women In Sports and she hoped that it would change mindsets about women and girls in sports while highlighting how sports has the power to change lives.

She said: “I wanted to do a big challenge to raise awareness about the need for more gender equality in sport and show women and girls anything is possible.”

As she awaits confirmation that she has broken the current Guinness World Record, Evans intends to spend a few more days in Barbados exploring the island.