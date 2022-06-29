Bridgetown roads to be closed for George Lamming’s memorial service | Loop Barbados

Two roads leading into Bridgetown will be closed to vehicular traffic for the memorial service of George Lamming this Friday.

Church Village and Polygreen Road in Church Village, St Michael are to be closed from 6am to 11:30am

In addition, no parking will be allowed in the general vicinity of the Frank Collymore Hall.

‘Tribute to the Man and His Words’ is the theme of the memorial service to honour the life and work of Lamming, OCC, CHB at the Frank Collymore Hall. The service will begin at 10:00am.

President Dame Sandra Mason and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Students from the George Lamming Primary School will be among those performing at the service, where attendance will be by invitation only.

Mr Lamming, whose first novel, ‘In the Castle of My Skin’, won critical acclaim, was born on June 8, 1927, and died on June 4, 2022.