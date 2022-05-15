Brian Lara devastated by the death of former cricketer Andrew Symonds | Loop Barbados

Former West Indies cricketer has joined countless others in paying tribute to Andrew Symonds.

The former Australian cricketer was killed in a vehicular accident on Saturday.

In a statement posted on social media, Lara posted:

“We were just sipping on a beer celebrating Warnie’s life and enjoying each other’s company

Our great friendship and respect for each other started the very first minute we met in battle. You were such a competitor doing any and everything for your team.

I had the greatest respect for you Roy!!! You also made friendship so easy, I loved the spontaneous phone calls and messages. You reached out just yesterday “How are you champ” … “All good Mr Symonds … How things with you”

Well all isn’t good anymore I will miss you and I’m devastated.

You were a champion bloke and the cricket world will miss you. We have lost another great human being.

Condolences to Andrew’s family and friends.”

According to reports by Australian media outlets, the 46-year-old died in a single-vehicle accident near his Townsville home in Queensland state.

Symonds, a big-hitting allrounder, played 26 Tests with two centuries but was better known as a limited-overs specialist playing 198 ODIs for Australia, and winning two World Cups.