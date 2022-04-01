Breathalyser roll out postponed | Loop Barbados

Breathalyser testing will not rollout on April 1 as planned.

Attorney General Dale Marshall stated that more must be done before the rollout occurs. The attorney general added that the absence of metered taxis has contributed to the delay, as the two initiatives go “hand in hand”.

“There are some other matters that we want to make sure are fully implemented before we move to that. Specifically, I am speaking to the matter of metered taxi rates. We consider this to be an important prerequisite and simply because it will be an important asset to have available to people out for entertainment and so on,” he said.

“I think the two things must go hand in hand and therefore, given that this is still a significant amount of work to be done in the area of metred taxi rates we have determined that we will not at this time allow the breathalyser to be launched,” Marshall continued.

Under the amendments to the Road Traffic Act which provide for breathalyser testing, the legal alcohol limit is to be set at 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.