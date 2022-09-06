Breast Screening Programmes calls for men to get tested Loop Barbados

Dr Stephanie Date is reminding citizens that not only women are susceptible to breast cancer.

The committee member of the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society ignited a call for men to get tested for breast cancer recently at the launch of the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk For The Cure press launch.

With 189 cases recorded in 2020, and up to 700 persons tested annually, Dr Date pinpointed that men go untested because they ignore the signs.

“A lot of the time, unfortunately for men they dont like to come forward and go to the doctor…. They might find a lump, some scaling of the skin, redness, nipple discharge and a lot of the time they ignore it,” Dr Date told Loop News.

She warned that medical officials have reported seeing “more aggressive subtypes in persons of African descent which includes males” and strongly advised for men to get tested.

“If they [men] are getting breast cancer, they tend to wait until it gets a little more advance. We really want them to come forward,” said the medical practitioner.

“It is the best thing you can do for yourself and your family,” she added.