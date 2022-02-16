BREAKING NEWS: Nationwide power outage in Trinidad | Loop Barbados

UPDATE: RESTORATION OF SUPPLY [1:45 pm]
The Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are currently restarting the generators to allow a gradual restoration of supply. This process will take approximately 2-3 hours.
Our 800 numbers are currently down, however, customers can contact the Call Center at 794-4823 or 794-7264. Please note due to high call volumes you will experience some delays.
We once again apologise for the inconvenience.
[Original story: 1:35 pm, Wednesday, February 16, 2022]
Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) are working to restore supply within the shortest possible time.
The utility company is advising customers that they are experiencing a major disturbance on the system.
The cause of the incident is, at this time, unknown, says T&TEC.
The company’s 800 numbers are currently down, however, customers can contact the Call Center at 794-4823 or 794-7264. Please note due to high call volumes, customers will experience some delays.
An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.