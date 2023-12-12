Breaking News: Antiguan soca artiste Ricardo Drue has died Loop Barbados

The regional music fraternity has been thrust into mourning with news of the passing of Ricardo Drue.

Loop News understands he was rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on Tuesday after he was found unresponsive.

He reportedly died while receiving treatment.

Born on July 31, 1985, the Antiguan national was 38 years old. He is a father of five – four boys and one girl.

UPDATE: [2:17pm. December 12, 2023]

Patrice Roberts posts reel to her IG

Trinidadian soca artiste Patrice Roberts, who got engaged to Ricardo Drue on June 27, 2022, has posted a reel on her Instagram.

Using a video clip of her kissing Ricardo Drue on his cheeks, Patrice Roberts added one haunting lyric from her track Anxiety. “Only you can help me understand.”

In less than 30 minutes, as news of Drue’s passing moves family, friends and fans around the world, the reel has 16.9K likes and almost 5,000 comments.

The couple have a daughter together – 7-year-old Lilly. She was Drue’s only daughter. The father of five loved heavy on his children, but he also tagged their interactions #Lillysworld.

Ricardo Drue, less than 24 hours ago was happily celebrating another year of life for one of his friends. The vibes were up and love was flowing. In clips from the birthday lime in his home country of Antigua, he was seen holding his godson and singing for his loved ones.