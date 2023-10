The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Charles F Broome Memorial School was broken into over the weekend.

Police report doors were kicked in and locks broken at the Government Hill, St Michael institution.

Due to ongoing investigations, affected classes have been integrated into nearby locations.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training says repairs are to be conducted on the doors and locks today, and regular classes are due to resume on Tuesday, October 17.