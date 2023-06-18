Bread vendors robbed by armed men Loop Barbados

Two women who sell bread near Norman Niles roundabout are today counting their lucky stars after being robbed.

Police from District A Station responded to a report of a robbery, which occurred at about 10:49 pm last night, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

According to the police report, “Two females who were selling bread from a bread shop located near the vicinity of the Norman Niles roundabout, St Michae, reported that they were robbed of their money by two armed men, who then escaped.”

Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said that investigations are continuing.