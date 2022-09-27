Brazen morning shootout between two men in The Ivy Loop Barbados

Police have confirmed that there was a shooting incident without reported injuries in The Ivy, St Michael, this morning (September 26).

Residents in the area reported hearing the shots around 10:15 am in the Back Ivy.

Police have told Loop News that there was a report about 10am today of gunshots being fired in the area of the four cross with Roger’s Road and Ivy Main Road, St Michael. It is understood that two persons were shooting at each other. No one was injured and no reported damage to property was reported to the Barbados Police Service.Four spent cartridges were found at the scene.

The four-cross junction was blocked by police personnel as investigations were conducted.