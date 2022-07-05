Brasstacks surprise! David Ellis resigns from COVID post | Loop Barbados

David Ellis is no longer Barbados’ COVID Public Advisor.

When regular listeners tuned into Down to Brasstacks on Monday, they were shocked to hear a well-known voice grace the airwaves because it had been absent for some time. Instead of the expected moderator Peter Wickham, David Ellis took to the mic surprising the station’s audience.

And he cleared the air from the start, saying: “Yes it has been quite a while since I did what I would describe as a general Brasstacks having taken on the role of COVID advisor late last year.

“For the record, I have resigned from that role.”

With callers wondering and even outright asking about his return after he retired and then taking up the government-appointed post, he went on to share: “I’m back one day a week and there will be Sunday programmes that I will do once a month. Once in a while, I may do more than one programme, but rarely.”

But when a popular caller, Ms Undecided, hinted that he returned because there was no longer a purpose for a COVID advisor as COVID is ‘gone’, Ellis quickly nipped this line of thinking in the bud.

He cut her off mid-thought and sternly said:

“I do not hold the view that there is no work to be done as it relates to COVID. Everywhere being reopened does not mean that COVID is dead and gone.

“Indeed, if you look at what’s been happening in recent times, quite a number of the elderly people in this country have been dying as a result of complications coming from COVID. At the height of COVID, you had the problem with Delta which took a lot of lives.

“We’re not in that situation now, we’re dealing with Omicron and we have lingering out there BA.4, BA.5, which our source markets, tourist markets have, so, therefore, you have to anticipate that if it is there, it is likely to be here and even as you scale back, you have to deal with the adjustments that people have to make to scaling back, so I don’t know, it isn’t gone at all!”