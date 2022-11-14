BRA owed $247 million in outstanding land tax – penalties, interest Loop Barbados

From just over 10,000 property owners, the government is trying to recoup almost $250 million dollars.

In an effort to do such, the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) has issued final demand notices for arrears on land tax accumulated for over 10 years.

This action follows the opportunity extended to taxpayers last year to waive the interest on tax arrears.

we have had numerous taxpayers engage with us to apply for waivers of interest

Revenue Commissioner, Louisa Lewis-Ward, explained that the outreach allowed property owners to work with the Authority to settle their obligations.

Lewis-Ward said:

“We remain open and committed to engaging with taxpayers who have unpaid debt to establish the terms for repayment. Following the Minister in the Ministry of Finance’s offer to delinquent taxpayers last year, we have had numerous taxpayers engage with us to apply for waivers of interest and to make payment arrangements to settle their debt.

“This particular collection exercise focuses on just over 10,000 property owners who have not engaged with the Authority on their arrears. Through this initiative, the Authority is seeking to recover approximately $247 million dollars in outstanding land tax inclusive of penalties and interest.”

The BRA is urging taxpayers, who may be financially constrained, to use the option of settling their outstanding amounts through an arrears payment plan.