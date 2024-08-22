BPWCCUL services temporarily unavailable tomorrow morning

The Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited (BPWCCUL) is advising its customers of a temorary service outage tomorrow, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

As a result, the following services will be temporarily unavailable from 12:01 until 5:00 am:

BPWCCUL ATMS accessBPWCCUL Cards – Online and POS transactions

The BPWCCUL informed its customers that this temporary outage is due to a scheduled system maintenance.

“Due to a scheduled system maintenance the following services will be temporarily unavailable from 12:01 am until 5:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2024.”

BPWCCUL apologized for any inconvenience caused.