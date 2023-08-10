Boys excelling at St Cyprian’s – Half of Class 4 pass for HC Loop Barbados

Half of the St Cyprian’s Preparatory Boys’ School students who wrote the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Exam (BSSEE), also known as the 11-Plus, are heading off to the island’s top school – Harrison College.

Twenty-seven of the 28 boys graduating are off to their first choice schools with flying colours and excellent grades, with one student still awaiting an allocation from the Ministry of Education.

three students off to Queen’s College, 14 boys set to attend Harrison College, three going to The Combermere

Smashing the national mean, the school has once more demonstrated it is not just a cut above other schools but in some cases, leaps and bounds ahead.

Thirty-seven (37) students in total out of the 3,170 who sat the 2023 BSSEE gained a raw score of 100 in Mathematics, and of these, three students attended St Cyprian’s. That means, the Boys’ School accounted for eight per cent of the 100s in Mathematics island wide, and in relation to their class of 28, that’s 10 per cent of the 2023 graduation class.

On top of this achievement, Math Teacher and Principal Dave Layne shared that in addition to the three hundreds, three boys scored 99 and another two score 98 per cent in Maths as well.

First and foremost, the boys are disciplined

The national mean for Mathematics this year is 59.2 and in English, the national mean is 69.5. The boys at St Cyprian’s smashed both.

Layne said, “We’re extremely happy with the overall results. We have an overall average of 86 in English and 90.9 in Mathematics. We’re really, really happy.”

Speaking to the school allocations with pride, he shared that there are three students off to Queen’s College, 14 boys set to attend Harrison College, three going to The Combermere School, three set for The St Michael School, three going to St John to The Lodge School and one will be alone on Church Hill at the Christ Church Foundation School.

“We’re really happy about that!”

In the graduating class there were also two early-sitters – a 10-year-old going to Queen’s College and a nine-year-old going to Harrison College.

With many on island telling a story of boys being in crisis, boys being unfocused and distracted, boys being deviant, boys hating Maths, the writing on the wall at St Cyprian’s shows anything but. Principal Layne said, “First and foremost, the boys are disciplined.”

And he reiterated that the success of the school’s boys come from a whole of school approach.

“You have buy-in from everyone at the school. From the janitorial staff to Directors, to everyone chips in. So I mean, it’s a very family-like atmosphere. I have said that over and over.”

In addition to the discipline, he contends, “And the boys are very happy, and where there is a happy environment, learning takes place.”

they will do very well

To this end, he told parents and guardians, “If you have the children focused and they understand their role, there is no need to be taking away their extra curricula.”

Using this cohort as a prime example, he shared that the boys in their final year also are the champions in this year’s BICO Primary School Football Competition. The 11-Plus was in June and the boys won the football competition a few weeks later in July. NAPSAC high-jumper and Top Defender in said BICO Primary School Football Competition Brent Lashley got to his first choice – The St Michael School. Headboy Shamari Latchman never quit tennis and is off to Kolij as well. Many of the boys are true student-athletes.

Speaking to them continuing in this vein of excellence and balance at their new secondary schools in the next academic year, Principal Layne said that he has no fear. “The boys are disciplined. They are well adjusted. And I think that as long as they carry on being the type of boys that they have been all through St Cyprian’s, they will do very well.”