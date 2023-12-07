Boy Boy wanted in connection with serious criminal matters Loop Barbados

Ethan Jumani Watson, alias ‘Boy Boy’, is wanted by police for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

The Barbados Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the 21-year-old, whose last known address is Harlington, St Philip.

Watson is approximately six feet in height, of a dark complexion and is slim built.

He is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Ethan Jumani Watson, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.