Bowen appeals for a second VAT-free day for pensioners | Loop Barbados

A prominent local activist is pleading for Government to hold another VAT holiday to accommodate pensioners who missed out on Monday’s bargains.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Wednesday, Director of the Blessed Widow Ministry, Shamarne Roland-Bowen pointed out that hundreds of pensioners islandwide were unable to benefit from the price reductions because they had yet to receive their pension cheques.

Speaking on behalf of widows and vulnerable parties who are dependent on bi-weekly pension cheques, Roland-Bowen said: “A lot of those persons who would not have benefitted from the VAT-free Monday were widows and it is of concern to me and to them….This was a good initiative because it would have helped us but some of us would have been left out “.

Roland-Bowen stressed that due to the delayed pension payments, an outstanding number of individuals were unable to capitalise on the discounted prices. She called for officials to hold another VAT holiday in January 2022 whereby, impacted parties can benefit.

“An effort can be made so that we too can benefit from our pension cheques being accepted at supermarkets so that we can be facilitated with the much-needed discount of the items so we can save a little [and] get something back in our pockets or stretch the dollar even further.

“I am appealing to help not just widows… by extension other pensioners that would have lost out on the VAT-free day on Monday. We would gladly accept the same money or discount that would have been extended to persons on Monday … even if it is in January for the new year,” she remarked.

The Director of the Blessed Widow Ministry contended that although the removal of the 17.5 per cent tax might not result in a significant reduction at some price points, “every little bit counts”. Noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable families, she reiterated her call for another VAT holiday.

“As vulnerable people, every cent counts. It may be a little, it might not necessarily be a lot but whatever little we can save, it will benefit us. We will be happy about it. Please don’t leave us out, put us into the loop…whatever can be worked out, give us something. Make us happy, give us a good Christmas present this year.”