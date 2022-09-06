Bow Wow Defends His $1000 Fee For Chris Brown Style Meet & Greet

Bow Wow is defending himself against critics following backlash about a $1000 meet and greet poster that has gone viral online, with some fans telling him he is not Chris Brown.

Days ago, the poster drew ridicule from social media users who lashed out at Bow Wow for the high-priced package that would see him meeting with fans, spending time, taking photos, and even providing collectible items for the paying fan.

Meet and greets are not a novelty for celebrities, but they recently resurged in popularity after fans’ photos from Chris Brown’s $1,000 meet and greet went viral, with fans sharing their creative photos with their celebrities. Bow Wow also wanted to cash in on the meet and greet, which offers much more money to the artists than the cost of concert tickets.

Bow Wow is getting ready for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up, where fans will get to see Keri Hilson, Mario, the Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Bobby V, Day 26, and others.

Meet and greet tickets are going for $150 to $1,000 diamond, but it was the $1,000 price tag that had social media users mocking Bow Wow. The rapper defended the package on Monday night on Twitter.

“My meet n greets start at 150$ yall only reporting the diamond package. Stop acting like to meet me its a stack… there are 3 packages you can choose from. READ BEFORE YALL START POSTING S*** ON THESE BLOGS,” the rapper said in one tweet.

He added another tweet, “Mafukkas cant read! My meet n greets start at 150$ yall only reporting the diamond package. Stop acting like to meet me its a stack. https://t.co/dIvEVBfKOH there are 3 packages you can choose from. READ BEFORE YALL START POSTING SHIT ON THESE BLOGS.”

The rapper came back with more words as he called out his critics for focusing on negativity.

“You see when im chilling minding my business staying off the net THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” he said. “One week its ‘Bow wow sells out o2 arena hes a goat’ to who wants to meet him for 1k? Ya baby momma n**** thats who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog,” he added.

The gold meet and greet packages by Bow Wow start at $150 for a personal photo, a souvenir VIP laminate and lanyard, and a commemorative T-shirt, while there is a platinum $400 package which includes the items of the gold package along with a pre-show VIP lounge party, a drawstring bag, and a VIP hoodie.

The most expensive $1,000 diamond package adds to the platinum package a “30-45 minute personal hang & tour conducted by Bow Wow of backstage, lounge, tour bus, and more. The rapper says that he only takes on 10 diamond package requests per city.

In the meantime, The Millennium tour returns on October 7 in Hampton, Virginia. It will make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, and Miami and culminate on November 27 in Oakland, California.