Boutique Medical Campus with speciality clinics coming to Barbados Loop Barbados

Developers behind a new state-of-the-art ‘Boutique’ Medical Campus – the Universal Medical Advance Center slated for Barbados, are assuring the public that it will uphold the highest standards and will be properly accredited.

The campus will provide surgical and diagnostic care for local, regional and international patients and be the home to some specialty clinics.

The planned Medical Campus will consist of an ultramodern Surgical Hospital offering general, plastic and specialised surgeries as well as cardiology and urology procedures. A Medical Office housing an Imaging Centre for MRIs, X-Rays, Mammography, Radiation therapy and the like; a Diagnostic and Laboratory Services/Pathology Department and a Brain and Rehab Centre for Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, will also be key features of the facility.

The developers, Universal Medical Advance Center Inc., (UMAC), explained that the advanced Campus, which will be Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited and certified to ensure the highest healthcare standards are maintained, will also be home to a Diabetic Centre, a pharmacy, Multi-Specialty Clinics and an Infusion Centre for Chemotherapy, Rheumatology/Arthritis, Antibiotics/HIV, Neurology and Iron/Haematological/Blood Infusions.

According to a press release UMAC has earmarked 13-acres of land at Kent, Christ Church adjacent to the east of the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey as the proposed site for the new facility.

They added that the planned facility will not only offer significantly improved medical services for Barbadians and other patients, but is also expected to create over 400 jobs and raise the island’s medical care profile in the expanding ‘health tourism’ market.