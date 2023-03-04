Bounty Killer Name-drops Nipsey Hussle On HoodCelebrityy “I’m Back” Remix

Bounty Killer was sliding on a fire verse on HoodCelebrityy’s “I’m Back (Remix)” while namedropping Nipsey Hussle.

Bounty Killer and HoodCelebrityy have teamed up for the first time and have released a remix of her song “I’m Back.” The “No More Suffering” artist revealed the news of the collaboration with a video of the original video edited to include his verses. “Hot up e place, I’m back! The remix Bullet,” Bounty Killer, wrote on Instagram.

The song was recorded on the classic Buzz Riddim, released in 2002 by Black Shadow Records and originally includes Sean Paul’s mega hit “Gimme Di Light,” as well as artists like Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Capleton, Mad Cobra, Mr. Vegas, and more. The clip shared by Bounty Killer features a verse by HoodCelebrityy, “Hand pon the trigger if a boy try diss me, Squeeze it back and gi him round 50…,” before Bounty Killer comes in with his equally hard-hitting verse.

“Watch yuh mouth when you see the Killa dem because it risky / The trigger finger full ah hustle like Nipsey / Skin bun left so crispy them tatty nuh have nuh whisky / Rass, Brooklyn, Poughkeepsie / If them chip up everything ah lif’ up… / Dem mussi think a so 90s man badness go / Mi nuh tek tough talk thru me talk me ago pull up / Crime scene the place terrible and ah full up / Don’t try to diss Bounty Killer or the Celebrity, no cap inna you cap shot full up,” Bounty Killer deejays over the classic Buzz Riddim.

“Killa watch weh a come,” HoodCelebrityy commented on the post.

“Once e boss say Poughkeepsie it done,” one fan said while another added, “the greatest to ever do it respect to all who set but Rodney basil pryce is the goat.”

HoodCelebrityy, whose real name is Tina Pinnock, is a dancehall deejay and songwriter who was born in the city of Portmore, Jamaica, before her family migrated to the United States at the age of 12 years old. The deejay was raised in the Bronx, New York, and began making music at an early age.

HoodCelebrityy saw success in 2017 with her breakout single “Walking Trophy” and is signed to Epic Records.