Bottled gas customers to pay more Loop Barbados

Customers who use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, commonly known as bottled gas, will see and feel an increase in retail prices.

According to a release from the Energy Ministry, from today, Monday, October 16, 2023, the new prices are applicable.

The new price of the100-lb cylinder will be $153.70, an increase of $2.80.

The 25-pound cylinder will cost 72 cents more, that is, $43.52.

The 22-pound cylinder will sell for $38.47, an increase of 62 cents.

The 20-pound cylinder will go up by 56 cents to $34.97.