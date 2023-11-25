Botanical Gardens amphitheatre to be named after Richard Stoute Loop Barbados

The amphitheatre at the National Botanical Gardens will be named after a living legend.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on Saturday that the Cabinet of Barbados has agreed to recognise the contributions of Richard Stoute to Barbados’ entertainment sector by naming the ‘home for entertainment’ in his honour .

“If the debt owed to him by those who have followed him into the entertainment industry over the past half-century is anything to go by, then there is no other entertainer to whom the country owes more than Richard ‘Dick’ Stoute.”

“It is therefore my absolute pleasure to announce today, that the Cabinet of Barbados agreed to name the amphitheatre at the National Botanical Gardens at Waterford in honour of this truly outstanding Barbadian, Richard Stoute. And if I may borrow from one of his most popular songs, the Best Part of My Day today, it is knowing that we are announcing this while he is yet alive and able to savour the recognition. Indeed, yesterday when I visited him and asked his permission for us to confer this lasting memorial to his extraordinary contribution to Bajan young people, he was truly touched and readily agreed,” said the Prime Minister.

“The Government of Barbados has conferred on Richard the Barbados Service Star in 1993 and the Gold Crown of Merit in 2008. On this occasion we go one step further and will affix his name to a facility we are certain will become the premier place for the display of local talent in the years ahead.”

“Barbadians can be assured that we will do so very shortly in a manner most befitting of this distinguished son.”

Richard Stoute is best known for founding the annual Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition – a staple of local entertainment for 47 years and an incubator for Barbadian talent.

A consummate promoter of the local Spouge beat, he was a founding member of the Opels and sang with the Blue Rhythm Combo, among others.

Over the years he won the Carl Winston Award for Production of Teen Talent, 1983; Top Male Performer in Barbados, 1984; Barbados Board of Tourism Award for Top Local Show Producer, 1985; Boston Award for Promotion of Barbadian Culture, 1986; and Barbados Workers Union Award, 1989. In 1992 he was recognised as the Top Entertainer in the hotel industry by the Barbados Board of Tourism.