Born to a Bajan mom, Terho lands role on Grey’s Anatomy Loop Barbados

Niko Terho has been cast for a breakout role in Season 19 of ABC’s critically acclaimed medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

In two months’ time, Bajans will be seeing their very own on the ABC prime time show.

The St Michael School alumna was raised in Barbados by a Barbadian mother and Finnish father. Terho was recruited to play professional soccer in England when he was 15. At the age of 18, he moved to New York to pursue his passion for acting, studying at the William Esper Studio.

Terho is a homegrown Disney talent who came out of the ABC Discovers Showcase. Just weeks after he participated in the program, he landed the lead role in The Thing About Harry on ABC’s sibling network Freeform.

Deadline reports Terho will play a first-year surgical resident, Lucas Adams” at Grey Sloan. His character is described as “the charming black sheep of his family”, and “likeable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match”.

“He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work,” said the official character description.

Terho will be reconnecting with his The Thing About Harry co-star Jake Borelli who is a series regular on Grey’s as a surgical resident, Dr Levi Schmitt. In the Season 18 finale, Dr Schmitt was sent packing along with the rest of the surgical residents, when the hospital’s teaching program shut down.

Terho took to social media to share the fantastic news of his breakout role with his followers and fans.

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy kicks off Thursday, October 6 on ABC.