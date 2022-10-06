Born into a family of girls, Marvin wants a cure Loop Barbados

As a male in a female dominated family, Marvin Beckles knows first hand the challenges women face.

Marvin was one of the scores of men that stood in solidarity with their significant other, friends, family and colleagues on Sunday, October 2 for the CIBC Walk for the Cure, in support of the Breast Screening Programme by the Barbados Cancer Society.

While walking along the Waterford Bottom, St Michael stretch towards the National Botanical Gardens with little Haylee, Marvin underscored that as a brother to six sisters, father to two daughters and a partner, his participation was incumbent.

“I have two daughters and six sisters and I obviously have a partner. And, it was important that I support this cause because unfortunately too many of our females fall victim to [breast cancer] so I think [the walk] brings awareness, it brings support. The cause this year being able to facilitate the purchase of a very important piece of equipment, I think it is a worthy cause,” Marvin said.

He has witnessed the battle patients face, as one of his family members suffered from cervical cancer. Marvin encouraged family members to be present and be supportive throughout the process.

“The family in that particular situation was very important because I have two daughters and being there to support them through the journey, it made it somewhat a little bit more tolerable but most definitely, family support is vital with any battle for any illness but more so with cancer because it is such a devastating illness.”

“The physical effects are such that when you see a loved one going through it, you know that you really need that support with you,” he told Loop News.