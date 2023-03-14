Boosie Likens Tory Lanez Conviction To Tupac and Mike Tyson Trial

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz is commenting for the first time on the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting assault of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion and says even though he remained quiet during the trial, he knew Tory would be found guilty.

In a new interview with Vlad TV, the rapper said he deliberately did not comment on the trial as he didn’t want to stir up any sentiment among fans of both rappers.

During the two years since the matter took place, fans of Lanez and Megan have been ardent in their beliefs as to whom they believed. The Houston rapper, in particular, received much backlash from insensitive comments, even from fellow celebrities who went from outrightly disbelieving her to downplaying the effect of what Lanez had done to her.

However, Boosie says he wasn’t surprised by the verdict.

“I didn’t want my interviews to stir which way but I knew he would be found guilty. You never saw a man and a woman go to something and that man wins,” Boosie says.

The rapper went on to rat off a few names of other male celebrities like Tupac Shakur and Mike Tyson, whom he seemed to insinuate always lost cases because of their sex rather than because they are truly guilty of the egregious acts of violence they commit against women.

“You’ve never…domestic violence, I’ve never seen nobody win in court when it’s a woman against a man. I’ve never, Mike Tyson, Tupac, it goes on and on, bro I didn’t want to say this but I’ve never seen when something like that happens that a man comes out victorious on a woman but I’ve been wanting to say this four interviews ago,” Boosie said.

He added that he also discussed the case with his aunt, who told him that it didn’t matter if Lanez was guilty or innocent once he was a man; the scales were tipped against him.

Vlad, on the other hand, also shared that over the last two years, he knew Lanez would go to jail because he spoke to people who were close to the situation, and he knew for a fact that Lanez had shot the “Wap” rapper.

The talk show host added that Lanez also messaged him privately, calling him “the feds,” and “opps.”because he felt that Vlad’s comments would sway the public from siding with him.