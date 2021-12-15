Boosie Badazz Sued For $525 By Promoter Over Stage Brawl In Atlanta

Boosie Badazz is facing a half a million dollar lawsuit over a stage brawk.

The Louisiana rapper is being sued for an altercation at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour. The tour stop took place on October 1 and included big names like Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, and more. However, the event was disrupted during Boosie’s set, which led to the singer being rushed off the stage.

Boosie Badazz was seen in videos in the middle of the fracas off stage fighting with someone. He was later arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, for allegedly destroying property that was on stage belonging to the rapper.

The club promoter pressed charges in the criminal matter and is now bringing a civil suit to recover damages.

According to details released, the event’s booking agency MN2S Corporation and promoter ‘We Are Live Entertainment’ have filed a claim against the rapper, alleging that he was the catalyst in the violence that unfolded.

The plaintiffs claim that Boosie Badazz was initially booked at $150,000 — including a $50,000 deposit — for five different appearances alongside 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and others.

However, shortly before the show, he contacted Leonard Rowe, president of We Are Live, demanding that more money be paid to him.

According to Rowe- Boosie threatened to “sabotage the event” after his request was rebuffed.

The lawsuit claims that the rapper took things a step further and carried out his threat. A fight later broke out as he was performing. Video from the stage showed Boosie was mid-performance when an unknown man was seen exiting the DJ booth and confronting another man onstage. Boosie is seen jumping in and fighting as well instead of just removing himself.

The lawsuit claims that the Atlanta Police Department was about vandalism around 12:41 a.m. The document claim that officers were told Boosie and his entourage damaged items belonging to the production company, including property owned by the arena.

Boosie was later removed from the tour after that incident.

Both plaintiffs say that the rapper destroyed expensive equipment after being undetected by security. He later ended up fighting with security.

The show that night ended prematurely before Rick Ross could perform, and the plaintiffs are suing for $525,000 in damages.

Boosie Badazz has, however, responded to news reports on the incident and says the news is not reported accurately as he called out TMZ and Shaderoom for not posting the “truth.”

“I been sending TMZ the pics and videos off of my page all morning, they refuse to post em, you know these sites, sad, only for negative. Shaderoom posted my sh**t trying to put my video with their tag over it, trying to cover up the gun and put an arrow pointing at me, but not an arrow pointing at a gun…they do not post the videos on my page, only the videos with me acting erratic…f**K shaderoom don’t post me on y’all’s site f***k yall,” he said as he warned TMZ that they are not allowed to approach him, or it would be a brawl.