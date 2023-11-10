Boosie Badazz No Longer Obsessed With Rihanna, Eyes Chloe Bailey

Boosie Badazz says Rihanna is no longer his top celebrity crush and replaces her with Chloe Bailey.

The Baton Rouge rap legend says Chloe Bailey is now his celebrity crush as he fawned over the young woman after meeting her in person recently. Boosie has long expressed that Rihanna was his celebrity crush, and there have been times when his antics bordered on cringy harassment as he featured spliced videos and images of the artist in his music videos, which paired with lewd lyrics, irrespective of her personal life and partner.

However, in a recent post, the artiste shared that he has a new crush. “No more @badgalriri my new celebrity crush I @chloebailey wtf did my eyes just see,” he wrote with the fire and exclamation emojis.

The rapper also shared a video of the moment he spotted Chloe, who appeared to be sitting in a room at the back and was chatting with a few persons while Boosie was at a table at the front.

“Who over there G,” someone is heard asking Boosie after he says Chloe “looks good.” The rapper appears to be genuinely smitten by Bailey who showed off her figure in a skin-tight outfit.

“It’s Chloe Bailey, that’s her,” Boosie is heard whispering to his friend, who giggles. He also posted a photo of him and Chloe posing for the cameras.

Boosie’s obsession with Rihanna in past years caused many fans to cringe, given his age and the fact that many felt he had no respect for Rihanna’s partners at the time. Recently, Boosie featured a holographic cameo of Rihanna in his latest song, “Premonition.” RiRi has always ignored Boosie despite him claiming that she was “the love of his life.”

In 2020, Boosie revealed that his kids were trying to court Rihanna for him as they pleaded with the Bajan pop star to go on a date with him. The Fenty Beauty mogul ignored his kids request and instead quietly started dating A$AP Rocky.

While he was unhappy that Rihanna chose to be with A$AP Rocky, he later sought to give Rocky advice that he should marry Rihanna and give her children. The pair now have two sons.

In the meantime, fans of Chloe were not here for Boosie’s celebrity crush on the “Have Mercy” artiste.

“Chloe, you in danger girl,” one fan said. “An old man having a childhood crush on someone young enough to be his daughter is interesting,” another said. “Get her boosie diddy 54 Ceresha in her 20’s,” another fan wrote.