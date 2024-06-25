Book collection aims to inspire more interest in agriculture

Director of the National Library Service (NLS), Jennifer Yarde, is hoping that the Dr Chelston W D Brathwaite book collection will encourage more Barbadians to learn or improve their farming techniques to improve the island’s food security.

She revealed this during the donation of agricultural books by Dr Brathwaite, which will add to the existing catalogue of books at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security’s library located at Graeme Hall, Christ Church.

Yarde told those in attendance that the National Library Service and the Ministry of Agriculture were “deeply honoured to be chosen as the recipient of this unique and diverse collection”, noting thag some of the material was written by Dr Brathwaite.

She explained that the collection of agricultural materials came at an “opportune time” when the island’s food security was threatened by climate change and environmental damage.

“The foundation of our food supply in agriculture and the capacity to acquire knowledge will assist us in the ability to grow more food. Access to information is key in preparing the next generation for success in agriculture. Learning about agriculture can help interested persons advance their knowledge and skills in growing food,” Yarde said.

She noted that the collection covered a wide range of topics in agriculture, including sustainable farming practices, and food security, and was an excellent resource for inspiring readers to learn more about agriculture.

Dr Brathwaite addressed the importance of food security and called for the establishment of a Caribbean Food Security Agency to coordinate the region’s efforts, in this regard.

He warned that the failure to address con-communicable diseases occasioned by poor diet and other factors, undermined the sustainable development and vulnerable and socially disadvantaged groups “being left further behind’.

Some of the books written and donated by Dr Brathwaite include “Diseases of Tropical Crops”, “An Introduction to the Diagnoses of Plant Disease”, “Reaching the Top: 11 Keys to Success”, and “Visions for the Future of Agriculture in Barbados”.

Also addressing the event were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Terry Bascombe, Professor Emeritus Sir Henry Fraser, and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture Barbados Representative, Allister Glean.

